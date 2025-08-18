Gophers vs. Bulls football tickets for $10 for 24 hours
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Gophers are selling tickets for $10 for just 24 hours.
Gophers ticket deal
What you can do:
The Gophers host the Buffalo Bulls in their season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Starting at noon on Monday, Aug. 18, fans can buy upper-level tickets to the game for $10. The deal lasts 24 hours, until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
More information on the ticket sale is available here.
Dig deeper:
The Gophers begin their 142nd season and ninth under P.J. Fleck at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 28. It's a "Gold Out" game, where fans are encouraged to wear gold.
Minnesota is 98-37-6 all-time in its season openers.