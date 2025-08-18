Gophers vs. Bulls football tickets for $10 for 24 hours

The Brief The University of Minnesota is selling $10 tickets to the Gophers-Bulls game on Aug. 28. It's the first game of the Gophers 2025 season. Tickets are available for $10 for just 24 hours, from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday.



The Minnesota Gophers are selling tickets for $10 for just 24 hours.

Gophers ticket deal

What you can do:

The Gophers host the Buffalo Bulls in their season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Starting at noon on Monday, Aug. 18, fans can buy upper-level tickets to the game for $10. The deal lasts 24 hours, until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

More information on the ticket sale is available here.

Dig deeper:

The Gophers begin their 142nd season and ninth under P.J. Fleck at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 28. It's a "Gold Out" game, where fans are encouraged to wear gold.

Minnesota is 98-37-6 all-time in its season openers.