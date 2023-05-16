Expand / Collapse search
Glensheen summer beer garden and concert line up released

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9
Glensheen Mansion article

Free Wednesday night evets at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.  (Glensheen)

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duluth’s famous Glensheen Mansion announced its Free Wednesday Night line up for the upcoming summer featuring Beer Garden nights and nine Concerts on the Pier. 

The Beer Garden dates run the four Wednesdays in June featuring beers from Bent Paddle, Hoops Brewing, Ursa Minor, and Castle Danger. Guests those nights are welcome to roam the gardens, have a beer (or non-alcoholic beverage) and enjoy food from Oasis Del Norte.

The nine concerts start the first Wednesday in July and run through Aug. 30. Guests can arrive by boat if they wish and listen to local and traveling acts play the pier on Lake Superior. 

The nine concerts are: 

All the events are free. For a full schedule click here