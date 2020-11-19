Give to the Max Day breaks last year's donation record of $21 million

article

The pandemic has impacted many things for Minnesotans, but not their giving spirit.

Donations for Give to the Max Day 2020 broke last year's record of $21.6 million in donations. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, more than $26 million had been raised for more than 5,700 organizations.

Give to the Max Day is hosted by GiveMN and started in 2009. On the annual day of online giving, people can choose to support causes, such as schools or nonprofits.

Ahead of Give to the Max Day, GiveMN saw record-breaking donations with more than $20 million already donated this year. This is in part due to donations given in the spring during the early stages of the pandemic and in the weeks following the death of George Floyd.