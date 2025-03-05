Girl killed in Independence crash remembered through poem, organ donation

The Brief A community is rallying around a family who lost their 11-year-old daughter in a deadly crash in Independence last week. Lily Loycano’s legacy lives on through organ donation, poem she had written, and the advocacy she has inspired.



FOX 9 sat down with the parents of an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in Independence last week. They said her legacy will live on in many ways.

Family remembers girl’s bright smile, warmth, love

The backstory:

The fifth grader was on her way to school when authorities said the driver of a pick-up truck blew through a stop sign and hit their family’s car.

Both parents and Lily’s three brothers were also injured, but all are expected to be okay.

Healing and legacy:

Lily Loycano’s parents said as they heal from their unimaginable loss, there are a few things that are helping them get through these difficult days.

They said they have found comfort in the outpouring of love from the community and in knowing her legacy lives on by helping others.

"It’s a really warm feeling knowing that there are all of these people here helping and get us through this because there’s just no way we’d be able to do it without them. So, it’s really a blessing that we have them," said Eric Loycano, Lily’s father.

"She was able to donate her heart, her lungs, her kidneys, her livers, and her pancreas. We have five more of our Lily’s out there," said Emmy Loycano, Lily’s mother.

Her family said she has also inspired a mission to advocate for change.

"We are going to try our hardest to make that intersection safer. Unfortunately, our Lily is not the first one to have passed away there," said Emmy.

Shining bright:

Eric shared Lily’s poem she wrote just days before the tragic crash. "You are a star and sometimes the brightness of a star takes millions of years to get to Earth. So, my point is, if you don’t shine your brightest now, your time will come, and it’s worth the wait. P.S. I miss you so much, Love Lily."

Her parents said Lily’s words have been a source of comfort and the stars lighting the night sky have taken on a new meaning.

"Just remembering her smile, seeing the stars at night. There’s just so many signs she shows us," said Emmy. "She loved everyone. She wore her heart on her sleeves. She was so empathetic."

Big picture view:

The 18-year-old man allegedly responsible for causing that crash is now facing unrelated charges for what authorities are calling a "bizarre" crime spree that happened days later, including a stabbing and burglaries across the metro.

Authorities said he did cooperate at the crash scene and voluntarily completed some field sobriety tests. Still, charges may be filed in this crash once the investigation is complete.

What you can do:

If you’d like to help Lily’s family with medical and funeral expenses during this difficult time, visit the GoFundMe fundraiser.