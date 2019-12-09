Girl, 2, missing in Rice Lake, Wisconsin dies after being found unresponsive in river

A two-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Rice Lake, Wisconsin Sunday night died after searchers found her unresponsive in a nearby river.

Officers received a report of a missing child at 9:33 p.m., according to the Rice Lake Police Department. The caller said the front door was open and the child could have been missing for up to 30 minutes.

Police, fire and EMS personnel as well as private citizens began searching the area.

At 10:55 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River. She was rushed to the hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.