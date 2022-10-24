Georgia woman who told story of family's surprise outside school now says she made it up

A Georgia TikTok user who claimed two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up from the school where she works now says she made up the story.

In a series of videos posted by @Sheena_20200 – who FOX 28 said works in the front office – the men came in before dismissal earlier this month – each claiming the girl was their daughter and that they wanted to check her out for the day.

"And so, they both look at each other, and the dad was like, ‘Why are you checking my child out? Who are you?'" Sheena Jackson said in the video.

"And he was like, ‘Who are you? What do you mean? I’m her dad,'" the other reportedly responded.

Jackson said once the girl's mother arrived, the scene turned violent.

On Monday, Jackson went back to TikTok to confirm she made up the story.

Fox News Digital's request for comment from Jackson was not immediately returned.

Her social media videos have millions of views, and Jackson has over 245,000 followers. She has posted other stories from the school.

