Game Day Sloppy Joe Sliders: Halftime with Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Taste Buds
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is whipping up Sloppy Joe Sliders for game day in this special halftime edition of Taste Buds

Ingredients

For the sliders:

  • 1 12-count package Hawaiian rolls
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 dash Tabasco
  • 3 Tablespoons water

For the topping:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 clove garlic grated on a microplane
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Instructions are available in the video above and here.