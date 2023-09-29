Game Day Sloppy Joe Sliders: Halftime with Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is whipping up Sloppy Joe Sliders for game day in this special halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Ingredients
For the sliders:
- 1 12-count package Hawaiian rolls
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 dash Tabasco
- 3 Tablespoons water
For the topping:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 clove garlic grated on a microplane
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
Instructions are available in the video above and here.