What is the future of the Minnesota Republican Party?

The Brief A forum at the Star Tribune’s inaugural North Star Summit discussed the future of the GOP party and how to win statewide elections. Former Governor Tim Pawlenty, the last Republican to win statewide in Minnesota in 2006, believes he’s too moderate to even get an endorsement today. He was joined by Republican State Senators Julia Coleman and Zach Ductwork who say the party needs to work on broader coalitions to win over independent voters.



What has changed the most in the Minnesota GOP since Tim Pawlenty won the governor’s office in 2006?

He says it’s simple: President Trump.

"Well, the Minnesota GOP, like the national GOP, has an identity. It’s called MAGA," Pawlenty told FOX 9. "And again, it works in much of the rest of the country and it works nationally for now, but it hasn’t worked in Minnesota."

He’s not advocating for moving away from MAGA politics, but rather expanding it to reach Minnesota moderates.

"So we have to take the MAGA brand and improve it and apply it to the micro-climate, political climate of Minnesota," Pawlenty said.

North Star Summit

The backstory:

Pawlenty was on a panel discussion at the inaugural Star Tribune North Star Summit, a day-long event focusing on political and economic issues affecting Minnesota.

Joining him were State Senators Zach Duckworth and Julia Coleman, both suburban Republicans who argued the state GOP needs to broaden their appeal beyond just the socially charged issues that dominate national politics.

"And we really need to open up that tent, truly open up that tent," said Sen. Coleman, who complimented the late Melissa Hartmann for her ability to build coalitions in the Minnesota DFL.

Coleman said the state GOP needs to learn how to do that. Rather, she says, party conventions can feel like you’re under immense scrutiny to align with strict ideology.

"So it needs to be a more welcoming party to grow, first and foremost," she said. "After we do that, maybe we can have the luxury of infighting, but until we get a statewide race again, we don’t have that."

How to win statewide races

What they're saying:

Sen. Duckworth believes a key to Republicans winning a governorship or a U.S. Senate seat depends on appealing to what he called "free-thinking independent voters."

He talked about public education as an example, noting that Minnesota schools are slipping on achievement scores in math and reading.

He believes the party gets bogged down on political issues in schools, whereas voters would respond to focusing on outcomes, instead of fighting over books.

"That’s why we have to roll up our sleeves, put politics aside, keep them out of the classroom and focus on the academic success and excellence of our kids," Duckworth said.

The governor’s race

What's next:

Sen. Coleman says we’re likely to see a few more Republican names jump into the race for governor soon, based on what she’s hearing.

And Pawlenty believes the GOP has an opportunity to win, citing voter fatigue with Governor Tim Walz, who is running for a third term. He says even a small number of voters who are ready for a change could be enough.

"And even if that’s as small as one or three percent, and early polling indicates it’s at least that, in a tight race, that could be the margin of error," Pawlenty said.

But, Pawlenty said the party needs to endorse a candidate that appeals to the middle, rather than just the Republican base, an area in which he feels the party has failed.

"So I think it’s going to be a competitive race and that could reset the Republican Party in Minnesota if you have a governor who could help lead and articulate a vision for the future," Pawlenty said.