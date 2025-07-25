Billions in frozen education funds released by Trump administration

The Brief School administrators in Minnesota are breathing a sigh of relief. The Trump administration announced it will release more than $5 billion in federal funding to schools across the country. The money was withheld to allow the White House to make sure the spending aligns with the President's priorities.



When President Trump's Department Of Education (DOE) froze $6.8 billion in federal education funding, schools across the country scrambled to fill the gaps in their budgets.

Now the administration has finished its review, meaning billions of dollars should be released to schools in time for the coming school year.

Federal school funding in Minnesota

The backstory:

About $74 million was earmarked for Minnesota.

The Trump administration has already reinstated $13 million for after-school and summer school programs after getting pushback.

That means $61 million for Minnesota schools was still on the hook until now.

A tale of two districts

Local perspective:

St. Paul Public Schools says it expects to receive 8.6 million to cover teacher training, adult education and increase access to AP courses.

Across the river, Minneapolis Public Schools says it expects a smaller amount, $4.5 million, for staffing to reduce class sizes, professional development, and support for students learning English, among other activities.

Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a lawsuit with 23 other states to release the money.

In a statement, he said "I will be monitoring the situation and, if necessary, I will continue fighting to ensure the Trump administration does not withhold investments in Minnesota students right before the start of a new school year."

The White House says the federal DOE will begin sending the frozen funds to states next week.