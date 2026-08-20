Frozen blueberry recall: Possible E. coli contamination among dozens of food recalls

The Brief Frozen blueberries are among the latest food products being recalled over possible E. coli contamination. Dozens of recalls have happened this year, covering everything from lettuce and eggs to granola and supplements. A food safety expert says better detection and communication are partly behind the rise in recalls.



Food recalls are piling up, and the latest one hits close to the freezer aisle.

Frozen blueberries are at the center of the newest recall over possible E. coli contamination — but they're far from alone. FOX 9's Leon Purvis spoke with a food safety expert about why so many products are being pulled from shelves and what you can do to protect yourself.

What's being recalled

What we know:

Several products are currently under recall, including frozen blueberries, mixed berries, granola, pistachio nut butter and green powder supplements.

Autumn Stoll, a Statewide Food Safety Extension Educator with the University of Minnesota, says part of the reason recalls have increased is actually better detection and communication — not necessarily that food is becoming more dangerous.

She also explained how something like granola can end up with salmonella on it.

"A lot of bacteria needs moisture to grow. So we think about like moist environments. We think, yeah, that's for bacteria, but salmonella can actually survive in what we call low moisture environments," said Stoll. "So granola, dried produce. So what happens is after it's been cooked and prepared, it's somehow getting contaminated, and once it's contaminated, yes, it's a dry environment. So the bacteria probably won't grow, it can survive a long period of time."

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

There are steps you can take right now to protect yourself. First, check your home for any recalled products and throw them away. Second, wash your hands with soap and water. Third, cook produce to 160 degrees — though Stoll notes that doesn't work for everything.

"That's the tricky one. So we have foods like lettuce and sprouts, which have both been implicated in a recent outbreak, and we don't cook them, or we don't often cook them," said Stoll. "So that one's tricky. And so if you are very worried, or you are part of that population, then choosing produce that you can cook might be a better option."

For more information on food recalls, click here.