Free MN fishing licenses for people 65 or older considered by lawmakers

The Brief A group of Minnesota lawmakers are considering proposals that would either make fishing licenses free for those over 65 years old, or reduce the fees for them. Supporters of the proposals say making it easier to get outdoors increases the quality of life for senior citizens in the state. However, officials with the DNR are concerned about the lost revenue, saying anglers 65 and older currently contribute about $4 million annually in license fees to the state's game and fish fund.



A popular pastime in the land of 10,000 lakes could become free for senior citizens if a bill before lawmakers is approved.

Free fishing licenses in Minnesota

What we know:

A proposal before Minnesota legislators in the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee on Thursday that the Grumpy Old Men would approve of sought to make fishing free for those 65 and older.

"I’ve heard time and time again that those 65 and older would like the opportunity to not have to pay for a fishing license," said the proposal’s sponsor, Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria), who noted a letter of support from one of her constituents, Roger, who’s 80, and has been "pushing her on this."

Minnesota currently provides free licenses for those over 90 years old, but the resident of Douglas County his whole life wrote that by the time a person is 90, they’re often in an assisted living facility, making it next to impossible to utilize the free license.

As-is, the system deters people from going out to get a license because they feel it will not be worth the money if they can only go once or twice a year, he wrote in testimony.

"It’s something to think about," Franson said after reading his letter.

Another proposal, sponsored by Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) would reduce fees for a fishing license for those over 65 years old to only $15.

Currently, under state law, people 18 years old or over, and under age 65, can get a license for $25.

The new rates would be effective for most of the summer, beginning on July 1, 2025.

"We appreciate the intent of these bills in increasing the opportunities for people to get outdoors by removing barriers such as the cost of a fishing license, but we do have concerns about how they would impact the health of the game and fish fund," testified Pat Rivers, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Anglers age 65 and older are a growing contingent of license-buyers and currently contribute about $4 million annually in license revenue.

Rivers noted that another $1.2 million was raised in excise taxes through the purchase of equipment by the age group.

"Free license anglers would not add to that part of the equation," he said, noting a total loss of around $5 million annually should the licenses become free. "Fewer license buyers would mean a shift to increased fees for those who are still buying them."

Minnesota’s next fishing license season is set to begin on March 1.

What's next:

The bills were laid over for possible inclusion in a large collection of bills later in the legislative session – known as an omnibus.

"We’re hoping to see what the appetite is for potentially moving something like this forward," said committee chair Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R-Nisswa). "There may be a broader conversation at a later time."