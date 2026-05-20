Minnesota rescue crew saves stranded canoers in BWCA: video

The Brief Minnesota Air Rescue Team rescued two stranded canoers in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on May 14. The canoers lost their gear when their canoe sank, and high water made ground rescue difficult. The rescue was the first nighttime helicopter hoist mission for the Minnesota Air Rescue Team.



A late-night wilderness adventure turned into a dramatic helicopter rescue in the Boundary Waters after two canoers became stranded without their gear.

MART late-night rescue

What we know:

The rescue happened around 11:00 p.m. on May 14 after a canoe capsized, leaving two people stranded in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. The pair lost their gear and were unable to make it through the night on their own.

What they're saying:

"Our Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) was called to assist when water levels and strong currents complicated ground rescue efforts," said a team spokesperson. "Our Minnesota State Patrol pilots and Saint Paul Fire Department rescuers successfully lifted the stranded pair to safety and flew them to the Ely Airport."

Video from the scene shows the MART squad using a helicopter to lower rescuers in between trees to reach the stranded canoers and hoist them to safety.

The rescue team’s milestone moment

Big picture view:

This mission marked a major milestone for the Minnesota Air Rescue Team, as it was the first time the team performed a nighttime hoist rescue.

Why you should care:

The canoers were safely flown to Ely Airport after being rescued from the challenging terrain and high water.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the canoers were stranded before help arrived or the exact condition they were in after the rescue.