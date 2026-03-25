Fraud in Minnesota: Office of Legislative Auditor backs bill to increase oversight
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The state agency that’s called out fraud concerns for almost a decade now is finally getting the chance to try and implement some of its suggested fixes.
Minnesota Office of Legislative Auditor bill on fraud detection
The Office of the Legislative Auditor, or OLA, is backing a bill to overhaul how state agencies work to prevent and catch fraud.
It includes stronger oversight for the operations receiving state grants, and it increases mandated training for state employees dealing with grants.
It also addresses something the OLA uncovered in an audit released in January.
They found some state agency employees had falsified documents for the audit, which was apparently a legal gray area, so the new bill would make that a felony.
What they're saying:
Legislative Auditor Judy Randall said, "Making it very clear to folks that cooperation with OLA and providing accurate and truthful information to OLA is important."
Minnesota substance abuse grants audit
The backstory:
The January OLA report also found that the Behavioral Health Administration grant manager approved over $670,000 in payments to a company.
Shortly afterward, the state employee went to work for the organization that got the grant.
Under the new bill, state employees can’t follow the grant money they granted for at least one year after leaving the state agency.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from FOX 9 reporter Corin Hoggard at the Minnesota State Capitol and previous FOX 9 reporting.