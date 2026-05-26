Fraud: How Minnesota compares to other states

The Brief Federal prosecutors said 15 people tried to steal more than $90 million from Minnesota Medicaid programs. Recent federal fraud cases in California and Utah also involved tens of millions of dollars. There is no database that tracks federal fraud cases by state.



A Minnesota woman accused in a massive Medicaid fraud scheme appeared in federal court on Tuesday, as numbers over the last six months shed light on how the state compares to others facing similar cases.

Federal fraud charges and Minnesota’s place in national cases

What we know:

Federal prosecutors recently charged multiple people in California with mortgage and hospice fraud schemes involving nearly $70 million, though the actual losses were lower. In Utah, a doctor and two nurses were accused this month of stealing $29 million from Medicare.

Minnesota’s total fraud figures, including the Feeding Our Future scheme, autism and housing program fraud and other recent cases now add up to just over $900 million, according to figures provided by federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors had estimated last year that the total fraud figure was much higher, potentially as high as $9 billion.

Minnesota’s fraud cases have drawn national attention, with the latest charges highlighting the ongoing efforts to prosecute large-scale Medicaid fraud.

By the numbers: