Former Lil' Explorers teacher sentenced for punishment of toddler

The Brief Katie Voigt, formerly a teacher at Lil' Explorers in Plymouth, has been sentenced for the malicious punishment of a child. Voigt was shown on video taken by another employee pushing and yelling at children enrolled at the daycare center. As part of her sentencing, she won't serve jail time, but will be required to complete community service, enlist in anger management and therapy, and be barred from working with vulnerable adults or children.



A former daycare teacher at Lil' Explorers in Plymouth has been sentenced for the malicious punishment of a child after being caught on camera pushing and yelling at toddlers she was overseeing.

Fired Plymouth daycare teacher sentenced

What we know:

In July, Katie Voigt pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious punishment of a child after videos surfaced showing her screaming at toddlers and pushing a child into a table.

The videos were secretly recorded by teaching assistant Yanni Thomas, who said she was concerned about what she had witnessed in the classroom on multiple occasions.

The daycare says it fired Voigt within hours of the videos surfacing online, saying, "We do not tolerate behavior of this kind."

Dig deeper:

Court documents filed in Hennepin County on Sept. 30 show that Voigt has received a stayed sentence for each of the two counts, meaning she won’t spend time in prison without any further violations.

She will also be required to perform 10 days of community service within the next six months, while going through anger awareness training and therapy.

Voigt will also be barred from having a job or volunteering in a place with children or vulnerable adults.