Fmr. speaker Kurt Daudt resigning from MN House

Former Minnesota House speaker and GOP minority leader Kurt Daudt says he will resign from the House next month.

Kurt Daudt has served in the Minnesota House of Representatives since 2011, serving areas north of the metro, including parts of Anoka, Sherburne, Isanti, and Mille Lacs counties.

In 2015, Daudt was chosen as speaker of the House, overseeing a Republican majority for two terms until the House flipped back to DFL control in 2019. He served as minority leader until 2023 when he was replaced by Lisa Demuth.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Minnesota," a provided statement from Daudt reads. "I am profoundly thankful to my friends and neighbors who put their trust and faith in me to work on their behalf for the last 13 years. I’ve been fortunate to play a role in enacting historic tax cuts, game-changing education reforms and school choice initiatives, making history investments in our roads and bridges, and advancing pro-life and pro-Second Amendment legislation. I was proud to lead Republican Majorities from 2015-2019 that advanced dozens of conservative priorities, and am forever grateful to my current and former colleagues for their friendship and service. As I step away, I trust in the bright future of Minnesota and the capable hands that will continue the important work on behalf of Minnesotans."

Daudt's final day in office will be February 11. Under state law, Governor Walz is tasked with declaring a special election to fill Daudt's current seat in House District 27B.