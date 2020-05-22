Flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend to honor COVID-19 victims following president's proclamation

article

Until sunset on Sunday, flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota in honor of all those who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave the direction Friday following a proclamation from President Donald Trump. States across the country will be participating.

Others are also encouraged to participate in lowering their flags.

Walz has already directed that flags be flown at half-staff on the 19th day of every month for the rest of 2020 to remember all the lives lost due to the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 842 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19. There have been 95,533 deaths from the virus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.