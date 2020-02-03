Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Minneapolis duplex

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a duplex in south Minneapolis Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. in a single-story duplex on the 3100 block of 38th Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the eaves of the home.

The fire was located in the ceiling. At one point, firefighters were on the roof attempting to put out the fire, but they had to discontinue roof operations due to safety concerns.

The fire was under control by 7:45 a.m.

No victims or injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

