Firefighters respond to report of person on fire at Vadnais Heights restaurant

The Brief Vadnais Heights firefighters responded to the report of a person on fire at a restaurant on Sunday. The fire was out when crews arrived. The cause is not yet known. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



First responders were called out to the report of a person on fire at a Vadnais Heights restaurant on Sunday.

Fire at Jimmy's

The backstory:

Firefighters responded at around 2:45 p.m. to the report of a burn victim at Jimmy's Food and Drink on County Road East in Vadnais Heights.

Crews were later told the victim was or had been on fire.

What we know:

At the scene, firefighters found the fire was out and began treating the victim. The person was transported with serious injuries to Regions Hospital.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the victim caught fire. Firefighters say the cause is under investigation.

The status of the victim is also not yet known.