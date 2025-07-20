Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters respond to report of person on fire at Vadnais Heights restaurant

By
Published  July 20, 2025 6:50pm CDT
Vadnais Heights
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Vadnais Heights firefighters responded to the report of a person on fire at a restaurant on Sunday.
    • The fire was out when crews arrived. The cause is not yet known.
    • The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders were called out to the report of a person on fire at a Vadnais Heights restaurant on Sunday.

Fire at Jimmy's

The backstory:

Firefighters responded at around 2:45 p.m. to the report of a burn victim at Jimmy's Food and Drink on County Road East in Vadnais Heights.

Crews were later told the victim was or had been on fire.

What we know:

At the scene, firefighters found the fire was out and began treating the victim. The person was transported with serious injuries to Regions Hospital.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the victim caught fire. Firefighters say the cause is under investigation.

The status of the victim is also not yet known.

Vadnais HeightsFire