Firefighters respond to report of person on fire at Vadnais Heights restaurant
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - First responders were called out to the report of a person on fire at a Vadnais Heights restaurant on Sunday.
Fire at Jimmy's
The backstory:
Firefighters responded at around 2:45 p.m. to the report of a burn victim at Jimmy's Food and Drink on County Road East in Vadnais Heights.
Crews were later told the victim was or had been on fire.
What we know:
At the scene, firefighters found the fire was out and began treating the victim. The person was transported with serious injuries to Regions Hospital.
What we don't know:
It's not clear how the victim caught fire. Firefighters say the cause is under investigation.
The status of the victim is also not yet known.