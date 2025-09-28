Firefighters honored at 2025 Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

The Brief Since 1881, more than 250 Minnesota firefighters have died in the line of duty. The first responders are permanently remembered in a memorial at the State Capitol grounds. Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson took time to remember the victims of a recent fatal fire truck crash in Cottonwood.



Every year, on the last Sunday in September, firefighters, families, and state officials gather for the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

Service honors fallen firefighters in MN

What we know:

The ceremony on the Capitol grounds includes a wreath-laying, the reading of the honor roll, and the tolling of a ceremonial bell.

"Each firefighter, remember, made a choice. A choice to step into danger, a choice to put others first, but mainly, the choice to lead a life of service in their community," keynote speaker Trisha Wolford told a crowd on Sunday. "Although the flames have long dimmed, their influence still shows us that they’re here today with us."

"We come together not just to mourn, but to remember the purpose. The absolute purpose of why we wear this uniform. The memorial wreath, the reading of the honor roll, the toll of the bell — each of these rituals bind us together," Wolford added.

Wood Lake Fire Truck fatal rollover

The backstory:

This year’s memorial service came just days after tragedy struck the Wood Lake Fire Department.

Last Friday, a fire truck taking part in local homecoming events rolled into a ditch in Yellow Medicine County. A 43-year-old retired firefighter, Patrick Steven Remiger, was killed after being trapped under the truck.

37-year-old driver Andrew Vanhecke and 6-year-old passenger Beaux Vanhecke were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

"Please remember the Wood Lake Fire Department today," Jacobson said. "We all know that they lost firefighter, retired firefighter Patrick Remiger, and the current firefighter’s six-year-old son had also been injured in that crash. So please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

What you need to know:

Law enforcement later confirmed the driver had alcohol in their system. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover.