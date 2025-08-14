132-year-old Minnesota church destroyed in fire

article

The Brief First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cosmos, Minnesota, burned down early Thursday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said authorities found the church engulfed in flames around 1:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.



A historic church in Cosmos, Minnesota that stood for more than 130 years burned to the ground overnight after a fire ripped through the structure.

Fire burns down Cosmos church

Big picture view:

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported by a passerby who "noticed a glow" while driving on Highway 4 at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. That passerby then checked the 54900 block of 145th Street in Cosmos Township and found the church engulfed in flames.

The church is considered a total loss despite multiple fire departments responding to the blaze.

No injuries were reported and officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Photos from the fire's aftermath can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo taken by a congregation member shows the aftermath of a fire that destroyed First Evangelical Lutheran Church. From: Supplied

Dig deeper:

Photos shared by a church congregation member appeared to show investigators from the ATF investigating the fire. FOX 9 has an inquiry out to the ATF and will update this story if one is received.

Meeker County historical records and congregation members say the church was built in 1893.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.