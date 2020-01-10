Fire at Crystal, Minnesota strip mall being investigated as arson

Police are now investigating a November fire at a strip mall in Crystal, Minnesota as arson.

Early in the morning on Nov. 26, officers discovered a fire in a strip mall at 5600 56th Avenue North that had already been burning for some time.

According to the Crystal Police Department, firefighters responded and got the fire under control quickly, but the small businesses in the strip mall all sustained significant damage.

The police department said the origins and circumstances of the fire area suspicious and the fire has been ruled an arson.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the building or who have heard anything about this fire to come forward and contact them at 763-531-1020.

