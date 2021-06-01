Fence taken down at Capitol, House speaker expects building to reopen within days

The fencing that surrounded the Minnesota State Capitol for more than a year is gone.

A small crew from St. Paul-based Keller Fence took down the fence Tuesday, with removal of dozens of concrete barricades scheduled for later in the week. The state first installed a fence during the May 2020 rioting that followed George Floyd's death, and crews put in the current, reinforced version before Derek Chauvin went on trial this spring for Floyd's death.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she expects the Capitol will reopen to the public by June 14, the likely date for a special session to pass the state budget. Hortman said all members will be allowed on the House floor, and she'll let the public be in the House galleries.

"It means the era of pandemic legislating is over," said Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in an interview.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Administration said no official reopening date has been set because state officials are still consulting with the Capitol's tenants.

The final cost of the fencing will be $105,000, said Curt Yoakum, the Administration spokesman. That is roughly half of the initial estimate because the state renegotiated the first fence and didn't need the entire four-month rental of the second fence, Yoakum said.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who chairs the Capitol Area Security committee, said she was glad the fence was removed but did not specify a date to reopen the Capitol.

"I am eager to open the doors to the Capitol so that Minnesotans can safely return to the People’s House and advocate for our shared future," Flanagan said in an emailed statement.

The Capitol has been closed to the public since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered state buildings. Then came the police killing of Floyd and the civil disorder that followed.