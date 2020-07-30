FBI looking for Minneapolis ATM robbers from May

article

The FBI is looking for information about four ATM robberies in Minneapolis in May that were caught on surveillance camera.

According to the FBI’s Minneapolis office, four ATMs were robbed by unknown suspects who can be seen in still images committing the acts.

(FBI)

(FBI)

The ATM locations were:

The US Bank located at 2800 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The TCF Bank located at the Cub Foods located at 2850 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Bridgewater Bank located at 3100 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Firefly Credit Union located at 2535 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Anyone with any information about the robberies is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.