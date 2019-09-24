Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting under investigation in east side of St. Paul

St. Paul police investigated a fatal shooting near the intersection of Fremont and Mendota in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the east side of St. Paul, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Linders says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fremont Avenue E and N Mendota Street.

This marks the city's 21st homicide this year and the seventh just this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.