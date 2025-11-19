Fatal Clearwater County use-of-force incident: Deputy, suspect identified

The Brief Dennis Hoie, 75, of Bagley was identified as the man who died in a use-of-force incident on Nov. 13. Deputy Noah Hallman, with three years of experience, fired his weapon during the incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the case.



A use-of-force incident in Clearwater County has led to the death of a 75-year-old man, Dennis Hoie, after a confrontation with law enforcement.

Clearwater County confrontation details

What we know:

The incident began when a deputy recognized Hoie at a gas station in Bagley and attempted to arrest him for outstanding felony warrants. Hoie resisted arrest, fled in his pickup truck, and was pursued by deputies and a Bagley police officer.

The backstory:

The pursuit ended on McDougal Avenue Northwest after a PIT maneuver caused Hoie's vehicle to stop. During the confrontation, Hoie fired a flare gun, prompting Deputy Noah Hallman to fire his handgun, resulting in Hoie's death.

A deputy on the driver's side of Hoie's vehicle sustained a minor graze injury during the incident. The BCA crime scene personnel recovered an orange-colored flare gun from the scene.

Hallman has three years of law enforcement experience.

Investigation and aftermath

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is handling the investigation. Deputy Hallman has been placed on critical incident leave.

The BCA will present its findings to the Clearwater County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.