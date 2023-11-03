Fandom takes center stage at 3rd annual Twin Cities Con this weekend

Halloween may have been a few days ago, but for Tyson Lietz, dressing up like his favorite comic book character, Nightcrawler from the X-Men, has him feeling the opposite of blue.

"I feel like if we if we get the opportunity to dress up and have fun, why not do it," Lietz told FOX 9.

Lietz is one of the 30,000 people expected to descend on the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend for Twin Cities Con.

The 3rd annual event celebrates comic books and pop culture by putting the fan in fantastic.

"It's just a wonderful way for people who have shared interests to get together and have a great time. It's a great way to spend a weekend. It's a great way to get your mind off of things. It's cold outside, but it's beautiful in here," said founder Ben Penrod.

Penrod says roughly a third of the attendees come in costume as characters from TV shows, movies, video games and anime.

Isabella Riley of Minnetonka says dressing up as Batgirl is a fun way to express her passion for comics with others who feel the same way.

"I like everything that it has to offer. there's so much space for so many people to meet and so many comics and just support," said Riley.

For Lietz, cosplay at the convention is a way to create community and hopefully make connections that last a lifetime.

"I meet new people every year that I come to TC and I have built some of my closest friendships through these meetings at conventions," said Leitz.