Erratic driver leads troopers on chase in Ramsey County

An erratic driver, who went off the road and crashed into a barrier, led troopers and deputies on a short chase along Highway 36 in Ramsey County Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic camera shows the driver swerving across lanes and going far off the road during the incident. Minnesota State Patrol says they were alerted about the driver around 3:15 p.m.

Traffic cameras show squads catching up with the driver near Edgerton Street in St. Paul. As law enforcement turned on their lights, the driver continued eastbound along the highway, still driving erratically.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a vehicle stopped at a light for Century Avenue.

Troopers say no one was seriously hurt in the crash. They add that the driver showed "suspected signs of impairment." The investigation into the incident is ongoing.