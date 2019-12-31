Erik the Red closing location near U.S. Bank Stadium, moving to south Minneapolis

article

A hot spot for Vikings fans is moving from its spot near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Erik the Red restaurant and bar will be moving to south Minneapolis in 2020. The new spot will open up at East 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

It will feature Nordic barbeque, smoked bacon and some of the other popular items from the original location along with plenty of drink options.

Tuesday marked the last day the old location was open.

Construction at the new site will begin this spring with an expected opening in late summer or early fall of 2020.

