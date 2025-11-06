Attorney General Keith Ellison tells gambling sites to stop taking wagers in MN

The Brief Attorney General Keith Ellison is telling major gambling sites to stop offering services in Minnesota. Ellison sent letters to 14 offshore sportsbooks and online casinos, including Bovada, MyBookie, BetOnline, and BetUS. The letters come after the Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent warnings to the companies in June.



Attorney General Keith Ellison sent letters to 14 online gambling companies, including Bovada, MyBookie, BetOnline, and BetUS, telling them to stop taking bets in Minnesota.

Letter to gambling sites

What we know:

The letter was sent to 14 gambling websites, including offshore sportsbook sites and "social sweepstakes" casinos that run casino games with virtual coins and offer cash and prizes in return.

Ellison says the gambling sites may be violating Minnesota's consumer-protection laws that prohibit deceptive, fraudulent, unfair or unconscionable practices.

The backstory:

Despite multiple attempts by state lawmakers, sportsbetting has not been legalized in Minnesota. Many of these sites operate in a gray area. By operating offshore, they are outside the jurisdiction of United States law enforcement. At the same time, many states don't have laws prohibiting players from placing bets on these sites, and it's rare for a player to be prosecuted for doing so. However, Minnesota does make it a misdemeanor for someone to place a bet.

Placing bets online can also be risky, since there is no guarantee you'll be paid if you win a big wager or if the game you're placing is being run fairly.

In June, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division sent letters to the same 14 sites to warn them they might be breaking Minnesota law. In that letter, the state had asked the companies to stop offering services in Minnesota – which the companies did not comply with.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Ellison said the gambling sites were "likely openly defying" Minnesota law.

"Online platforms offering sportsbooks and casino games run by out-of-state and overseas operators may make it look as though online gambling is legal and safe in Minnesota, but let me be clear: it is not," said Attorney General Ellison. "Trying to rebrand poker chips as virtual currencies does not change the fact that these online gambling operations are unlawful. By continuing to operate online gambling sites in Minnesota, these operators are likely openly defying our State’s laws and I will not stand for it. I want to thank Commissioner Jacobsen and the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Department of Public Safety for partnering with my office and me on this issue."

"Illegal online casinos and sweepstakes sites make big promises but deliver only risk to Minnesota consumers," said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson. "Most are based outside the United States to avoid laws, regulation and enforcement measures. There’s no accountability, no protection for players and no way to know if the betting will be run fairly. Through our Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division, we will work with the Attorney General to hold these operators accountable, protect Minnesotans and ensure the integrity of Minnesota’s gaming industry."

Dig deeper:

The sites included in the Ellison letter include:

VG LuckyLand

Zula Casino

Fortune Coins

BetAnySports

BetUs

XBet

BetNow

BetWhale

EveryGame Sportsbook

BetOnline

Slotsandcasino

Bovada

MyBookie.com

Sportsbetting.com