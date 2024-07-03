Stream the Town Ball Tour game: Elko Express vs. Prior Lake Jays

FOX 9 is headed to Elko for this week’s Town Ball Tour.

The Elko Express is set to take on the Prior Lake Jays in Elko on Wednesday. FOX 9 will be live starting at 5 p.m. from Fredrickson Field ahead of the game.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

The updated FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.