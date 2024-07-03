Expand / Collapse search
Stream the Town Ball Tour game: Elko Express vs. Prior Lake Jays

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 3, 2024 7:57am CDT
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

ELKO, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is headed to Elko for this week’s Town Ball Tour. 

The Elko Express is set to take on the Prior Lake Jays in Elko on Wednesday. FOX 9 will be live starting at 5 p.m. from Fredrickson Field ahead of the game. 

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule 

The updated FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule.  (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

  • June 5: New Prague
  • June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.
  • June 19: Pierz
  • June 26: Gibbon
  • July 3: Elko
  • July 10: Le Sueur
  • July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.