Stream the Town Ball Tour game: Elko Express vs. Prior Lake Jays
ELKO, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is headed to Elko for this week’s Town Ball Tour.
The Elko Express is set to take on the Prior Lake Jays in Elko on Wednesday. FOX 9 will be live starting at 5 p.m. from Fredrickson Field ahead of the game.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule
The updated FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)
- June 5: New Prague
- June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.
- June 19: Pierz
- June 26: Gibbon
- July 3: Elko
- July 10: Le Sueur
- July 17: Springfield
