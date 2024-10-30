Election anxiety: Professor shares advice on contentious 2024 race

The Brief A contentious election season is leading to high levels of anxiety for people concerned about the result. A U of M political professor spoke about the toll election anxiety can take on one's mental health. Some say the polarization of this election may have ruined friendships and family relationships.



As Election Day approaches, some people are becoming increasingly anxious about the potential outcome of the races.

What they're saying

Some Minnesotans are feeling anxious about the 2024 Presidential Election as the race heats up between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I am feeling anxious, but very cautiously hopeful," said Maren King.

"I think it’s a national problem, I think there’s a lot of anxiety," said Dan Quinlan.

FOX 9 spoke with a political psychology professor who said the contentious election season can take a real toll on a person's mental health.

"For the Republicans, I think the anxiety lies in the possibility, it's not real, but in the possibility that the election would be stolen. For Democrats, it lies in the threat to democracy," said University of Minnesota Professor of Political Psychology Howard Lavine.

Lavine explains how we got to this point.

"Part of it is they would like their team to win. If their team wins, they’ll feel great. If their team loses, they will feel terrible. So part of it is that generic psychological process," said Lavine.

The polarization of this election may have ruined friendships and family relationships.

"I think those people are no longer in my life anymore," said King.

"It's likely that that there’s been a certain amount of social distancing. Which perhaps even occurs within families. It's really awful," said Lavine.

What can be done?

Lavine explains to us what you can do to calm your nerves about the election. It all has to do with how much news you consume.

"Read a book, take a walk, do all the other things that you do. You don’t have to look at your phone, and look at the polls or read political stories. You’re choosing to do that. It's causing you anxiety," said Lavine.

Lavine adds for either side losing hurts, another reason for election anxiety could be because of the things they’re hearing if the candidate they don’t want wins.