Live: Edmund Fitzgerald beacon lighting memorial ceremony at Split Rock Lighthouse

The Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior. All 29 people on board died. A memorial ceremony beacon lighting will be held at Split Rock Lighthouse at 4 p.m. on Monday. Watch live in the player above. FOX 9 produced a documentary on the infamous ship. Watch it in the player below.



The Edmund Fitzgerald sank 50 years ago, on Nov. 10, 1975. Split Rock Lighthouse will host a 50th anniversary commemoration for the ship, including a beacon lighting and memorial for those lost in the sinking.

Edmund Fitzgerald sinking commemoration livestream

Watch live:

Split Rock Lighthouse and the Minnesota Historical Society will observe the 50th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald's sinking, paying homage to the crew and those who have been lost on Lake Superior.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the player at the top of the page and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

The ceremony will include a reading of the 29 crew members and a tolling of the ship's bell. After the ceremony, the beacon will be lit in their honor.

‘Gales of November: Diving the Edmund Fitzgerald’

The backstory:

In this news documentary, you will hear from the few people who have seen the Edmund Fitzgerald since the ship sank in Lake Superior 50 years ago. As historians and experts continue to debate why the ship sank, the answers could still be found in the wreckage … but there likely will never be another dive.

Watch the documentary below, as well as on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

The Edmund Fitzgerald: What happened?

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Coast Guard concluded the ship sank because of ineffective hatch closures after hitting a wall of water. However, investigators did not conclude why and when the ship broke apart. Some historians believe the ship started taking on water after hitting bottom while in shallow water.

