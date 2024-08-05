Woman hit and killed at Eden Prairie intersection

article

A woman was killed after being hit while crossing the street after getting out of a car at an intersection in Eden Prairie on Saturday night.

What we know

Eden Prairie police responded to the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Flying Cloud Drive on reports of an accident around 8:45 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old woman, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Holly Bergstrom, had just exited a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound left lane of Flying Cloud Drive at the intersection and was attempting to cross Flying Cloud Drive.

Then a 17-year-old girl driving south on Flying Cloud Drive struck Bergstrom, who was crossing the street outside the crosswalk, police said.

According to law enforcement, Bergstrom was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police do not believe speed, distraction or driver impairment played a role in the accident.

Bergstrom's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner's report states.

What we don't know

It is unknown what led up to the accident, and why Bergstrom got out of the vehicle that was stopped in the road.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.