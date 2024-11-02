Eden Prairie lock giveaway event aims to protect children with special needs

The Brief A local philanthropist gave away door locks to protect children with special needs. The event was held after an 11-year-old boy with autism drowned in an Eden Prairie pond two weeks earlier. Parents expressed their gratitude for the event.



In Eden Prairie on Saturday, local philanthropist Sheletta Brundidge gave away door locks to families of children with special needs.

Why it matters

"These locks are literally saving lives," Brundidge told FOX 9.

Each unit costs about $50. Eden Prairie was chosen to host the event, because on Oct. 20, an 11-year-old boy with autism wandered from his mother’s Eden Prairie home and drowned in a pond.

"That could’ve been my child. So I’m doing this in honor of their child," Brundidge said. "They are so grateful that somebody sees them, understands their pain and is doing something about it. It’s more than just thoughts and prayers."

What families are saying

Parent Hector Reyes Gomez was thankful for the event.

"I don’t have to worry anymore about my daughter… so I really appreciate this help," Reyes said.

Parent Miriam Bordon was also grateful.

"I think as parents we need a lot of help and support," Bordon finished. "I really appreciate that they are doing this for us."