Woman dies after being struck by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks

The Brief A crash between a Chevrolet Equinox and a semi-truck left a woman dead in East Grand Forks on Thursday morning. The driver of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not clear what led to the crash.



A woman died after her SUV was hit by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, on Thursday morning.

Fatal crash in Polk County

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9 a.m. a woman was driving an SUV westbound on County Road 17 while a man was driving a semi-truck northbound on Highway 2.

The two vehicles collided, and the woman, identified as 67-year-old Kathy Wimpfheimer, died at the scene.

The State Patrol says the 27-year-old semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash, or what caused them to collide.