Woman dies after being struck by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman died after her SUV was hit by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, on Thursday morning.
Fatal crash in Polk County
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9 a.m. a woman was driving an SUV westbound on County Road 17 while a man was driving a semi-truck northbound on Highway 2.
The two vehicles collided, and the woman, identified as 67-year-old Kathy Wimpfheimer, died at the scene.
The State Patrol says the 27-year-old semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what led up to the crash, or what caused them to collide.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.