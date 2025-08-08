Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after being struck by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks

By
Published  August 8, 2025 1:32pm CDT
Road incidents
The Brief

    • A crash between a Chevrolet Equinox and a semi-truck left a woman dead in East Grand Forks on Thursday morning.
    • The driver of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • It's not clear what led to the crash.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman died after her SUV was hit by a semi-truck driver in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. 

Fatal crash in Polk County 

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9 a.m. a woman was driving an SUV westbound on County Road 17 while a man was driving a semi-truck northbound on Highway 2. 

The two vehicles collided, and the woman, identified as 67-year-old Kathy Wimpfheimer, died at the scene. 

The State Patrol says the 27-year-old semi-truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led up to the crash, or what caused them to collide. 

The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

