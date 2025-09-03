Duluth hotel evacuated after chlorine gas leak

The Brief A hotel in Duluth's Canal Park was evacuated for several hours Wednesday after a pool chemical spill. Low levels of chlorine gas were detected, prompting The Suites hotel to be evacuated. The building and nearby roads reopened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.



A hotel in Duluth's Canal Park was evacuated on Wednesday after a chlorine gas leak.

Chlorine gas lake at Canal Park hotel

What happened:

The Duluth Fire Department responded at around 9:29 a.m. to a call for a possible chlorine gas presence at The Suites in Canal Park. Authorities evacuated the first floor and basement of the hotel after their investigation led them to the pool utility room.

FOX 21 reports multiple buildings were evacuated, and nearby roads were closed to traffic.

Low levels of chlorine gas were detected after a pool chemical spill in the pool utility room, located in the basement of the building, the Duluth Fire Department said.

The chemical assessment team mitigated the spill and ventilated the building to remove the gas.

People were allowed back inside the building around 1 p.m. Wednesday and South Lake Avenue reopened after being closed to traffic.