Driver killed in weekend crash in western Wisconsin

The Brief A deadly crash left a driver dead near the village of Luck, Wis. on Sunday. Deputies say the driver's truck was rear-ended, pushing it into oncoming traffic.



A crash in Polk County, Wisconsin left one driver dead on Sunday.

Deadly crash in Luck, Wis.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday to the crash reported on State Highway 25 at the intersection of 240th Avenue, just south of the village of Luck.

At the scene, first responders treated the driver of a Toyota pickup involved in the crash, who was ultimately pronounced dead.

The backstory:

Deputies say it appears the Toyota was headed north on Highway 35 when it was rear-ended as it slowed to make a left-hand turn by a Chevy Silverado.

The impact of the crash sent the Toyota into oncoming traffic and collided with a Dodge Ram.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the driver killed.