Driver dies in rollover crash after brief chase in Polk County, Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating after a rollover crash left a driver dead early Wednesday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:36 a.m., a St. Croix Falls police officer was traveling northbound on Adams Street near the intersection with Louisiana Street when a vehicle pulled away from the curb and started to travel northbound alongside the patrol car. The officer stopped his patrol car and allowed the vehicle to pass. The officer then attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations, but the driver continued north on STH 87. The officer eventually stopped the pusuit.

About 10 minutes later, a Polk County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle stopped on County Road N in the westbound travel lane facing east. The driver appeared to be waving his hands to get the deputy's attention.

The deputy began to approach the vehicle, but the person drove off, heading east on County Road N. Officials said it appeared to be the same vehicle that had fled from the St. Croix Falls police officer. The deputy ultimately decided not to pursue the suspect.

Just under an hour later, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single car rollover crash on Hwy 35 at the intersection of 160th street, south of the village of Frederic. When authorities arrived, they determined that it was the suspect's vehicle.

After investigation, authorities said it appeared the suspect had continued north bound on Hwy 35 and, as it approached the curve at the intersection, the vehicle crossed left of center and hit the guard rail. The vehicle then entered the ditch to the north of the intersection and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.