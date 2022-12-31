Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota

article

A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.

According to the report, the 22-year-old driver was heading southbound on Highway 42 when he rear-ended an SUV. The 22-year-old died as a result of the crash. The car's airbags did not deploy, and it’s unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Then, a second vehicle heading southbound rear-ended the same SUV. The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester. The state patrol said it's unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The 81-year-old driver in the SUV that was rear-ended did not suffer any injuries, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Department did not provide details on what led up to the crash. The road conditions were dry, and alcohol was not considered a factor, the report states.