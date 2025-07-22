Dozens of car windows smashed at Great Wolf Lodge, nearby hotels in Bloomington

The Brief Bloomington police shared a photo of a suspect believed to be connected to vehicles damaged in hotel parking lots off American Boulevard East on Monday. Police say 40 vehicles were damaged in the early morning hours on Monday. Minneapolis police were also investigating similar incidents on Monday.



Police are searching for the suspects responsible for damaging dozens of vehicles in Bloomington hotel parking lots on Monday.

Bloomington vehicles damaged

What we know:

In a tweet, Bloomington police shared a photo of a suspect they say was involved in damaging 40 parked vehicles in hotel parking lots along American Boulevard East in the overnight hours between Sunday night and Monday morning. Officers say some items were stolen during the break-ins.

Police did not identify the exact locations where the suspects struck. However, a video posted to TikTok Monday morning showed multiple vehicles with windows smashed out in the parking lot at Great Wolf Lodge.

Police shared this photo of a suspect in the Bloomington car damage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

Vehicles smashed in Minneapolis sprees

The backstory:

On Monday, Minneapolis reported a series of cars that were damaged around the city overnight from Sunday to Monday.

During that spree, officers said 70 vehicles had their windows broken. Police were also looking into whether the recent damage is connected to another spree of broken car windows last week.

It's unclear if the Minneapolis damage is related to the incidents in Bloomington.

Minneapolis police said: "MPD’s Crime Analysts are reviewing the reports to identify and analyze trends throughout the city and metro area. The Intelligence Division is working to monitor social media related to the vehicle damage. MPD is actively sharing information with nearby jurisdictions who have experienced similar trends in recent weeks."

What you can do:

In an email to FOX 9, Minneapolis police shared the following tips: