Dog rescued from I-394 in Minneapolis

A dog that made its way onto the HOV lane on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis was rescued Monday.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. An officer spotted a dog that was loose in the carpool lane near Penn Avenue South/Mount View Avenue and trailed the dog as it left the freeway.

The dog was then rescued from the road, police said. The Minnesota State Patrol and Animal Rescue assisted in rescuing the dog.