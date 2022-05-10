Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
20
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:36 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:48 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 12:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:53 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Wisconsin dog tied to hydrant adopted on 1st day available

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated May 13, 2022 2:26PM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
Baby Girl, dog tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay article

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, May 12 announced that Baby Girl – the dog found tied to a Green Bay fire hydrant – has found a new home. 

On May 10, the humane society said she would be up for adoption soon. When she became available on Thursday, there were "a few folks" already waiting when the building opened. 

A photo of the dog generated reaction across the internet when the humane society first posted about her on May 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Baby Girl was found with a note that indicated her owner had serious medical issues. On Tuesday, the humane society said it got in contact with the owner and discussed how to further care for the dog.

A family that could support Baby Girl's costly medical needs was a must, the humane society said; she has canine diabetes.

Anyone in a position to adopt should check the Wisconsin Humane Society's website daily.