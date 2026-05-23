DNR enacts ‘no-fly zone’ over property of man who allegedly shot at wildfire planes

The Brief Daniel Christian Pettit, 49, faces several charges after authorities believe he fired multiple times at an aircraft fighting wildfires on May 15, 2026. The charges state that investigators suspected Pettit as being the culprit, given prior contact with him in 2024, during which he stated annoyance with planes flying over his home. A spokesperson for the DNR says a non-fly zone has now been enacted over his place, and that "the decision was made to keep aerial firefighters safe from a very dangerous situation as soon as we learned of damage to the airplane."



The property of a man accused of shooting at wildfire-fighting airplanes because he didn’t like the repeated noise has been determined a "no-fly zone," according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Wildfire plane shooting

What we know:

Daniel Christian Pettit, 49, faces several charges after authorities believe he fired multiple times at an aircraft fighting wildfires on May 15, 2026.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7 a.m., an investigator with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing for a report of an aircraft that had been used to fight wildfires being damaged.

Upon viewing the aircraft, the investigator observed damage to the rudder and trim tab consisting of oval-shaped holes with a splattered-looking design, noting they did not appear consistent with a bird strike. The pilot said he initially thought it could have been a bird strike, but after returning to inspect the damage, he believed it to be caused by a bullet.

The charges state that investigators then suspected Pettit as being the culprit, given prior contact with him in 2024, during which he stated annoyance with planes flying over his home.

Once booked into the Hibbing jail, Pettit allegedly told investigators that, "He knew why law enforcement would be interested in him because he saw on the news that it was possible he hit an airplane when crow hunting."

Pettit also allegedly told investigators, "If I accidentally hit him crow hunting, too bad. He endangered my life. I decided to go outside and crow hunt. Did I aim and try and shoot the plane? Nope, no I didn't."

He stated that he believed he was following DNR regulations when doing so, and that "it was against FAA regulation to fly below 500 feet of a residential home."

No-fly zone in St. Louis County

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the DNR says, "the decision was made to keep aerial firefighters safe from a very dangerous situation as soon as we learned of damage to the airplane that looked like gunshots on May 15, 2026."

The details provided to FOX 9 say it was rescinded when the alleged shooter was incarcerated, but after he was released, it was put back in place.

Big picture view:

However, the DNR says he’s not alone in his disdain for the planes.

According to the spokesperson, "there have been threats made by others to shoot at firefighting aircraft in the past and the same procedure was implemented."

What's next:

The DNR says it does not control the airspace, so the restrictions do not apply to any aircraft other than those that are responding to wildfires. Government aircraft, commercial aircraft, and private aircraft are still free to fly as they please.