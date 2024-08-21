DNC’s youngest delegates from Minnesota representing the youth vote

President Obama took center stage at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday. The 44th president was the fifth youngest to ever be commander in chief.

As the Democratic Party pushes in a more youthful direction for this election, Minnesota is helping to lead the way with the convention’s two youngest delegates.

Youth of Today

As the youngest delegates at the convention, the two are high school seniors who will not be old enough to vote until the week before the election.

But they’re at the convention to represent a new generation of voters, and seeing the convention with completely fresh eyes.

They stand out together among the 93 delegates from Minnesota at the Democratic National Convention.

Beatrice Schierer and Isaac Winkler, both 17 years old, described the "vibe" of the second night as electrifying.

"I've experienced just amazing energy, amazing, inspirational speeches," said Beatrice Schierer, from Fergus Falls.

"It's electric," said Issac Winkler, of Hopkins. "I mean, everybody's excited. You just heard us chanting 'Walz'. We're ready for this convention to get going."

They’re absorbing the flurry of activity around them — sharing the perspective of younger voters with older Minnesotans and political heavyweights like Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Inspiration ahead

The two say they’ll take the experience home to inspire their peers.

"I can't even vote in the primary yet," said Winkler. "But you can do something no matter. You know where you are or how old you are. You can make a difference."

Both of the teens have fathers who are involved in Minnesota politics, but Tuesday night they were on their own for the first time at the convention, and they seemed to absorb every minute.