Divers recover body of missing 6-year-old from Mississippi River in Minneapolis after 40-hour search

article

The body of a 6-year-old child has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, 40 hours after the child went underwater and never resurfaced.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Minnesota DNR recovered the child’s body from the river near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, approximately a half mile from where the group of children initially went into the river.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make a positive identification and release the name of the victim following official notification of family members.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child," said a statement from Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. "This has been an extremely difficult few days. Water Patrol has been working tirelessly and the family has been at the scene the entire time. For them, this heartbreaking story is far from over, but we hope that the recovery of the child's body can be a first step towards healing."

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the boy was with a group of five children that had come to Boom Island Park on Saturday to ride bikes under the supervision of two adults. While at the park, deputies say some of the children decided to wade in the river. Three of the kids went in too deep and began to struggle. An adult was able to pull two kids out of the water. However, the 6-year-old boy went underwater and never resurfaced.

Advertisement

Water Patrol had been using divers and underwater cameras to search the river since 6:20 p.m. Saturday, including overnight searches.

Community advocates have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family through difficult times.