Disc Golf Pro Tour making stop in MN this weekend

The best disc golfers in the country will be in Minnesota this weekend.

2025 Preserve Championship

What we know:

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is set to host the 2025 Preserve Championship this weekend at the Preserve Disc Golf Course in Clearwater, Minn. The course runs along the Mississippi River on the south side of town.

The championship runs Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15.

The event features both men and women disc golfers. The women tee off in the mornings each day at 9:30 a.m. while the men play in the afternoons, starting at 3 p.m.

A matchplay event is also scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

What they're saying:

Disc golfer Cale Leiviska, who designed the Preserve Disc Golf Course, stopped by FOX 9's The Afternoon Shift to talk about the championship.

After a golf course closed down at the property in 2020, Leiviska worked to turn it into a destination stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour.

"We got 170 players," he told FOX 9. "The number one woman in the world, Kristen Tattar, number one man in the world, uh, this kid, Gannon Buhr, 19 years old, he's unbelievable. And then, we got the last year's champion three-time winner, Ricky Wysocki, number two in the world and so many more. It's going to be an absolute spectacle. It's just an absolute beautiful property."

What you can do:

To learn more about the event or to get tickets, you can click here. Ticket prices start at $12.95 for Friday's round.

You can also watch the action on YouTube.