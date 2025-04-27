Director Kevin Smith wants to bring Mallrats back to Eden Prairie

The Brief Kevin Smith suggested screening his film Mallrats in the mall where it was shot, Eden Prairie Center. The cult classic film, featuring Jay and Silent Bob, was filmed at the mall back in 1995. Smith made the remarks during a screening of his film Dogma in Edina on Thursday.



Kevin Smith floated the idea of bringing Mallrats back to Eden Prairie Center for a screening to mark the film's 30th anniversary this year.

Kevin Smith's Dogma tour

What we know:

Smith was in town Thursday night for screenings of his 1999 film Dogma at AMC Southdale 16 in Edina. Smith is touring the country showing the movie for its "25th anniversary."

The film, which is part of Smith's "View Askewniverse," featuring recurring characters Jay and Silent Bob. Dogma boasts a star-studded cast including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Alan Rickman, George Carlin, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, and Jason Lee.

Dig deeper:

Smith had long sought to try to obtain Dogma back from its producer, former Hollywood mogul and now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein had shelved the movie for years, apparently uninterested in doing anything with the film or selling it back to Smith, potentially due to a grudge with the filmmaker.

After his conviction, Smith said Weinstein sold the movie to another company to pay legal fees. That company in turn reached out to Smith to bring the film back to theaters and create a physical release in the future.

Mallrats returning to Eden Prairie?

What they're saying:

After the Dogma screenings, Smith hosted question and answer sessions at the theater.

During that session, Smith was asked why he didn't show the film at the AMC theaters in Eden Prairie – the mall where Mallrats was shot back in early 1995. Smith explained they ended up booking Southdale because it had a larger seating capacity.

But, Smith added, the same thought had struck him as he drove in for the screenings. That, in turn, gave him another idea: bringing Mallrats back to Eden Prairie Center for its 30th anniversary -- which is also this year.

Earlier this year, Smith held another screening of Mallrats featuring cast members at Smodcastle Cinemas, the theater he owns in New Jersey.

In retrospect:

Back in 2022, Smith told FOX 9's Maury Glover that Mallrats was a turning point in his career and Minnesota holds a special place in his heart.

"I look at Minnesota as the place that launched my life. I made Clerks where I lived. First movie I made where I left home and we were on location, and we had a crew was in Eden Prairie," Smith told FOX 9. "Minnesota is deep in my blood. For a state I wasn't born in, I have a deep abiding connection to it."

What's next:

Both showings of Dogma at Southdale were sold out on Thursday. But, the film is set for a wide re-release this summer on June 6.

As far as Mallrats, Smith said he felt it would be fitting to show the movie in the mall where it was filmed, but he also made it clear the idea was still only an idea.

In recent years, Smith has also said he's working on a Mallrats sequel. But, it's still unclear if and when that may ever see the light of day.