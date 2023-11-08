Dill Pickle Chip Dip recipe: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen is serving up an easy, creamy, and spicy pickle dip in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1 cup finely chopped dill pickles

1/4 cup chopped banana pepper rings

2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapenos

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dill weed

1 teaspoon dried mustard

1/4 cup dill pickle juice

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

