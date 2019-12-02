DHS quietly ends Carolyn Ham investigation with no discipline

article

Minnesota’s biggest state agency has quietly ended an inquiry into its own top investigator, with no disciplinary action taken and many unanswered questions.

Inspector General Carolyn Ham has been on paid leave since March, when Department of Human Services officials said a complaint had been filed against her. Officials never revealed what the complaint was, but have since paid her nearly two-thirds of her $132,880 salary during the slow-moving investigation.

Two hours into a public hearing on DHS mismanagement Monday, Commissioner Jodi Harpstead revealed that the investigation had recently ended. She did not provide that information until a lawmaker asked about Ham’s status.

After the hearing, Harpstead told reporters that Ham would not return to the inspector general’s role.

“She didn’t want to, and we agreed with the decision and we‘re going to look for a great place for her to service,” Harpstead said.

For the first time, DHS officials confirmed Monday that there had been multiple complaints against Ham.

A DHS spokeswoman, Sarah Berg, did not say whether Ham will continue to draw her inspector general’s salary. Since July, she has been in a lower-level role in the DHS office of general counsel.

Ham went on leave in March after the state’s legislative auditor found a “serious rift” in her office. At the time, Ham was accused of refusing to speak with her own investigators as they tried to root out fraud in the state’s child care assistance program.

DHS has never said why Ham was put on leave, or why the investigation took so long.

By July, Ham had been paid $42,000 to sit home for four months. At the time, Ham told FOX 9 that the investigation against her had still not started, and DHS then brought her back to work in the lower-level general counsel’s office job.

In an email, Ham said it had been a difficult time for her.

“I am happy that the DHS investigation is now over and has cleared me of any wrongdoing,” Ham said. “I have chosen not to return to the (Office of the Inspector General) so that both the staff and I can have a fresh start.”

House Republicans said after the hearing that they were shocked about the way the Ham investigation had quietly closed. They said they received no advance warning before Monday’s hearing.

“Frankly, we don’t know very much do we?” said state Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch. “What we do know is there’s still a complete lack of accountability, whether it be with Carolyn Ham or somebody else in the department. We don’t know. And that’s really the crux of the problem.”